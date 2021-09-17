-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

