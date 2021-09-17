$9.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce $9.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.35. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

