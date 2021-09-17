SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 45,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

