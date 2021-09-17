Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 59.9% in August

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 11,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,357. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

