Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 455 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 115,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,604. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

