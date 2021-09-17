Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock remained flat at $$158.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 563,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

