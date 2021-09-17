Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMIU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

