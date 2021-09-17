Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000.

NASDAQ SCLE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 44,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,701. Broadscale Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

