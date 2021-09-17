Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

