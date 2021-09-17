Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

