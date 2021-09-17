GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0042

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. GAMB has a market cap of $21.01 million and $252,638.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars.

