Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.39 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. 110,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,913. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

