$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,667. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

