Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 44.4%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,418. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

