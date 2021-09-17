United Internet’s (UDIRF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

United Internet stock remained flat at $$43.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

