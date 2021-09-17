A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,905. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

