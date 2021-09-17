Equinor ASA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,324% compared to the typical daily volume of 298 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

