Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,363,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

