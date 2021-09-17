Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,323,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 19,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

