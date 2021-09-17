Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.72. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 81,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,652. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

