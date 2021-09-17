SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 25,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

SiTime stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,961. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SiTime by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SiTime by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.