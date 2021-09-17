Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 6,000 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,796. The company has a market cap of $803.60 million, a P/E ratio of 572.46, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Surmodics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

