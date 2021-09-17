Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CFO Acquires 2,170 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,007.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,942.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,076. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 56,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

