Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 894,051 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,051 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 3.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $109,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

