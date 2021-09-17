Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $13.46 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

