CVI Holdings LLC Invests $9.69 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. Pine Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PTOC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,847. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

