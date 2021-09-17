Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.43. 99,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,403. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

