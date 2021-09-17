Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Decreases By 74.2%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,833. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 423,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 260,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.