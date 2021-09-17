Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Decreases By 74.2%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,833. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
