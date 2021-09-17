MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in August

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MSADY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 13,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

