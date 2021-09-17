Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in August

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

RKNEF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844. Optiva has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $35.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

About Optiva

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

