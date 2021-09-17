Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 190,000 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,890,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 7.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,688. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

