Factorial Partners LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. 65,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.