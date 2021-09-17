Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $12,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.