Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 68,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $298.37. 29,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,977. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

