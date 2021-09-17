iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $478.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

