Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 3,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

