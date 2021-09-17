Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 3,424 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after buying an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 144,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

