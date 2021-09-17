NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Trivest Advisors Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 9.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $88,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

