Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.32. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.54. 1,042,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

