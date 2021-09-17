Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $765.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.77 million to $799.09 million. Albemarle reported sales of $746.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

ALB traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.