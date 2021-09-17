DIA Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One DIA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003914 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $76.76 million and $16.01 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00133661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.27 or 0.00769407 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

