Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $1.04

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $101.49 million and approximately $824,806.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00071523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00178233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.76 or 0.07185242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,240.16 or 0.99781362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.40 or 0.00830950 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,127,289 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

