Franchise Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franchise Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $753.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.38. The company has a market capitalization of $746.09 billion, a PE ratio of 394.81, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

