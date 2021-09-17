Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

