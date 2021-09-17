Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 131,700 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,018,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

