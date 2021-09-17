Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 2,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

