Factorial Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock traded down $5.60 on Friday, reaching $340.60. 30,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,159. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

