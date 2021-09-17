Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $182.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average of $162.29. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

