The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 224,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Allstate by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

ALL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.33. 36,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,905. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.