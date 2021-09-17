Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.94. 280,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

